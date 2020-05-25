Healthcare
Bachem lifts Propofol production to 24/7 as pandemic hikes demand

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drug ingredients maker Bachem has begun round-the-clock production of Propofol as worldwide demand for the medicine that helps sedate mechanically ventilated patients has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to expanding Propofol production at its facility in Vionnaz in southern Switzerland, Bachem said on Monday that it is also investing about 1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 million) in additional equipment to guarantee supply capacity.

$1 = 0.9720 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal

