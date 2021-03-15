Back to the office? Not so fast, in-house lawyers say

Many corporations are still ironing out their return-to-office policies as lockdown restrictions loosen and as President Joe Biden pushes for states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults by May.

According to Morrison & Foerster, which surveyed more than 350 general counsel and other law department leaders earlier this month, 35% of employers plan to return to in-person work in the third and fourth quarter of the year, while 48% have yet to pick a date.

