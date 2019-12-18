IN BRIEF: 2nd Circuit nixes surgeon’s suit alleging bad-faith report by Nationwide

By Barbara Grzincic A Manhattan-based orthopedic surgeon cannot sue Nationwide Mutual Insurance for allegedly filing a “bad faith and malicious” report of suspected insurance fraud with the New York Office of Professional Misconduct, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

The 2nd Circuit affirmed the dismissal of Dr. Robert Haar’s lawsuit after New York’s highest court advised it that the state’s Public Health Law – which shields individuals and companies from suit if they report possible misconduct in good faith – does not imply that doctors can sue if the report is made in bad faith.

