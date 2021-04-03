Badminton-BWF to vote on change to scoring system post-Tokyo Olympics

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Badminton’s world governing body will vote in May on a proposal to change the sport’s scoring system after this year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, it said on Saturday.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said it had taken forward a proposal from Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives to amend the rulebook.

Matches are played in a best-of-three format at present, with the winner of each game being the first player to 21 points.

The change proposes a best of five games of 11 points format in a bid to increase excitement and make the sport more television friendly.

“The proposed scoring system change is part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and to increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans,” said Poul-Erik Hoyer, the BWF president and 1996 Olympic champion for Denmark.

“This is only proposed to be introduced after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. So, I’m confident this is a more favourable time to affect this change.”

The BWF is holding its annual general meeting virtually on May 22 with votes also to decide positions on the executive board, including the president and deputy president.

Hoyer is standing for a third term in office.

A two thirds majority will be required for the scoring change to be approved.

An attempt to change the scoring failed to obtain the necessary support last time it was voted on in 2018. A proposal was also defeated in 2014. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)