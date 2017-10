(Repeats to additional clients, no change to text)

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems will announce more than 1,000 job cuts this week, mainly affecting its Warton plant in Lancashire, north England, where it assembles the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet, Sky News said on Monday.

BAE Systems was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)