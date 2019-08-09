BAE finance chief to step down next year, taps Greve to take over

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - BAE Systems, Britain’s biggest defence company, said on Friday its group finance director Peter Lynas would retire on March 31 next year and be succeeded by Brad Greve.

Greve has been appointed as group finance director designate. He will join in September and take over from Lynas on April 1.

BAE said Greve has 30 years experience with large multinational organisations in the oil and gas industry. Most recently he was financial controller of the Wells business at Schlumberger. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)