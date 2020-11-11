BAE Systems slightly raises earnings forecast

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems slightly raised its profit forecast, saying demand for its capabilities remained high and orders for military kit this year had exceeded its expectations.
For 2020, BAE had previously forecast underlying earnings per share to be a mid-single digit percentage lower than last year’s result of 45.8 pence, but said on Wednesday they would now be “slightly higher than previously guided”.
Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle
