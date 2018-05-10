FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BAE Systems sticks to forecast, sees "good prospects" for orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems stuck to its forecast for flat earnings this year and said there were good prospects for adding to its order backlog later this year.

BAE said in a statement ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday that in 2018 it had opportunities to win contracts in the U.S. on amphibious combat vehicles and in Australia to help build military ships.

The company added that negotiations with Saudi Arabia over the terms of its intention to buy 48 Typhoon fighter jets were progressing. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

