Earnings Season
February 20, 2020 / 7:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

BAE Systems annual earnings meet forecasts, sees more growth this year

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems posted annual earnings growth of 7%, in line with forecasts, and said that next year earnings would grow by a mid-single digit percentage, boosted by a ramp up in its activities in the United States.

Earnings per share came in at 45.8 pence for 2019, at the upper end of a forecast for a mid-single digit rise on 2018’s 42.9 pence, helped by an improved operational performance and a slightly lower tax rate.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below