Julius Baer proposes SIX Group's Lacher as new chairman

ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it was proposing Romeo Lacher, the current chairman of Swiss stock market operator SIX Group, as its new non-executive chairman.

Lacher, a former Credit Suisse executive, is due to replace Daniel Sauter, who will step down after seven years as chairman at Julius Baer and a dozen years on its board.

The Zurich-based bank said Eunice Zehnder-Lai and Olga Zoutendijk would also stand for election as new board members of at the AGM in April, replacing Andreas Amschwand and Gareth Penny who are not seeking re-election. (Reporting by)