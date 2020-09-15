UPDATE 2-Germany's BaFin probes allegations in report critical of Grenke

(Adds comment from Fraser Perring)

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday it was looking into allegations of market manipulation by the German financial services provider Grenke following a critical report by a short-seller.

Grenke, whose shares fell as much as 29% earlier in the day following the report, said it was preparing a statement in response. It told the German magazine Der Spiegel that it rejected the accusations and that the group had “not violated any accounting regulations”.

The critical report was by Fraser Perring of Viceroy Research, which raised the alarm and bet big against the collapsed payment company Wirecard.

“We are investigating the allegations of market abuse made in the report,” BaFin said in a statement.

The watchdog said its probe included possible market manipulation made by Grenke through accounting issues or by third parties in the form of an attack by short sellers.

Possible insider trading before the report’s publication was also under review, BaFin said.

Perring said Viceroy had posted two copies of its report on Grenke to BaFin, once in July and once this month, before publishing it on Tuesday.

“We are ready to cooperate with regulators,” he told Reuters. “We are happy to show where the irregularities lie.”

Grenke, founded in 1978, with 1,700 employees in 32 locations around the world, is listed on Germany’s MDAX index of mid-cap companies. Its provides mainly small and medium-sized companies with leasing, banking and factoring services.

The shares posted their biggest ever intraday drop to trade at the lowest level in more than five years. At 1527 GMT, shares were down 20% at 44.12 euros, up from a low of 39.30 euros ($46.56). ($1 = 0.8441 euros)