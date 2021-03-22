Berlin hires Swiss FINMA chief to head up Germany's finance watchdog

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mark Branson, the head of Switzerland’s financial markets regulator, is to become president of Germany’s finance watchdog BaFin, Germany’s finance ministry said on Monday, as part of a shake-up at the regulator after the Wirecard fraud.

FILE PHOTO: Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Chief Executive Mark Branson attends a news conference in Bern, Switzerland March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Current BaFin president Felix Hufeld is leaving at the end of the month after coming under pressure for failing to spot wrongdoing ahead of the collapse of the payments company.

Branson, a banker-turned-regulator, will help give BaFin “more bite”, said German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, whose ministry oversees the watchdog.

“Trust in Germany’s financial centre is important and BaFin is a key factor in that trust,” Scholz said.

Fraser Perring, an investor who highlighted wrongdoing at Wirecard only to be investigated himself by BaFin, said reform of the regulator needed to go beyond changing its president.

“It’s cultural protectionism and deep rooted,” he said, calling into question Germany’s willingness to tackle this.

Switzerland’s own reputation has also suffered in recent years. The Financial Action Task Force, a global watchdog, last year condemned the nation for shortcomings in tackling money laundering.

Swiss law, designed largely to shield banks, does not allow FINMA to impose fines, though the regulator can claw back profits from illicit activity.

“Without a doubt Mark Branson has international experience, but the Swiss authority isn’t considered especially strict,” said German lawmaker Fabio De Masi, a critic of BaFin’s role in the Wirecard saga.

Calls for Hufeld’s resignation came to a head after BaFin in January reported one of its own employees to state prosecutors on suspicion of insider trading linked to Wirecard, shortly before the company folded.

BaFin has more recently come in for criticism from German lawmakers and investors in relation to the collapse of Greensill Bank.

Gerhard Schick, finance activist at lobby group Finanzwende and a former member of the German parliament, said: “Hats off!” for the appointment of an expert who also comes from the outside.

“But there is also a mammoth project ahead of Mr. Branson. He has to transform the often sleeping giant BaFin into a strong guardian of the financial markets,” Schick said.

BaFin declined to comment.

Branson, who holds both Swiss and British nationality, became head of FINMA in April 2014 after holding various positions there since 2010. He previously worked at Credit Suisse, SBC Warburg and UBS.

FINMA’s activity is largely discrete and slow moving, fuelling criticism that it lacks transparency.

It is still examining whether management control failures at Credit Suisse allowed snooping on former executive board members, many months after the scandal triggered a management overhaul at the bank.

FINMA said Jan Bloechliger, head of its banks division, will take over the operational leadership of the agency from May 1 while it searches for a successor for Branson.