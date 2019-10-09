Equinor says Bahamas spill estimated at 119,000 barrels of oil

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The oil spill at Equinor’s Bahamas storage terminal is estimated at 119,000 barrels, the Norwegian company said on Wednesday, more than a month after a massive hurricane swept through the region.

The South Riding terminal had 1.88 million barrels of oil stored when Hurricane Dorian ripped the roof off several tanks. While Equinor had reported extensively on the spill, this was the company’s comprehensive estimate of pollution at the site. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Chris Reese)