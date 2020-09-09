Bahrain tightens guidance for 7-yr sukuk and 12-yr bonds - document

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bahrain has tightened the price guidance for seven-year sukuk and 12-year conventional bonds it began marketing earlier on Wednesday and received over $6.3 billion in orders for the notes, a document showed.

It revised the guidance to 4.125% to 4.25% for the sukuk and 5.5% to 5.625% for the bonds, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

It began marketing the sukuk at around 4.5% and the bonds at around 5.75% earlier on Wednesday.