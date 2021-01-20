Bahrain tightens guidance, indicates tranche sizes for three-part bonds - document

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain has tightened the guidance and indicated the tranche sizes for a three-part U.S. dollar-denominated bond deal via which it is expected to raise $2 billion, a document showed on Wednesday.

It is expected to sell $500 million in seven-year bonds at 4.5% to 4.625%, $1 billion in 12-year bonds at around 5.5% and $500 million in 30-year bonds at around 6.5%, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

Bahrain has received more than $7.5 billion in combined orders. Earlier on Wednesday, it had given initial price guidance of around 4.875% for the seven-year tranche, around 5.75% for the 12-year notes and around 6.75% for the 30-year bonds. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle)