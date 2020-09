DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bahrain sold $2 billion in a dual-tranche bond deal comprising seven-year sukuk and 12-year conventional bonds on Wednesday, its second international debt sale this year, a document showed.

Bahrain sold $1 billion in sukuk at 3.95% and $1 billion in 12-year bonds at 5.45% and received more than $7.6 billion in combined orders for them, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.