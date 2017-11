LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain dollar bonds fell across curve on Wednesday, as assets across the region continued to drop in the wake of a sweeping anti-graft crack-down in Saudi Arabia.

The country’s 2023 issue slipped 0.65 cents to 104.65 cents - the lowest level since January, according to Thomson Reuters data. The 2044 bond nursed the biggest losses, falling 0.85 cents to 83.80 cents.