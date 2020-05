DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Bahrain has hired banks for a potential dual-tranche dollar bond issuance, consisting of 4-1/2-year sukuk and 10-year conventional bonds, three sources said.

Bahrain hired Bank ABC, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered to arrange investor calls, to be followed by a benchmark deal subject to market conditions, the sources said. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)