Bahrain mandates banks for dual-tranche transaction - document

RIYADH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain has mandated six banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible issuance of a U.S. dollar denominated transaction, according to document seen by Reuters.

The dual-tranche transaction, subject to market conditions, is for a seven-year Islamic bond and a 12-year bond.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Gulf International Bank, JP Morgan, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered have been hired to organise the meetings in Asia, the United States, the Middle East and Britain from Thursday, according to the document.