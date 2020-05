DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Bahrain started marketing a dual-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance comprising 4-1/2-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and 10-year conventional bonds, sources said on Thursday.

The Gulf state is offering an initial price guidance of 6.625%-6.75% for the sukuk and around 8% for the 10-year notes, the sources said.

The deal is expected to close later on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Tom Hogue)