DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bahrain does not plan to issue new U.S. dollar-denominated bonds this year, a central bank official told investors on Tuesday, after securing a $10 billion aid package from Gulf neighbours last week, one source listening to the call said.

A government spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that in light of the government’s recently announced fiscal balance programme, there was no plan to issue a new bond this year. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)