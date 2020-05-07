UPDATE 2-Bahrain gets over $7 bln demand for bonds, tighten price guidance - sources

(Adds updated price guidance, updated demand, banking source)

By Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Bahrain has received over $7 billion in orders for a dual-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance comprising 4-1/2-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and 10-year conventional bonds, two sources said on Thursday.

The Gulf state tightened its price guidance to around 6.375% for the sukuk and around 7.625% for the 10-year bonds, the sources said. It had given an initial price guidance of 6.625%-6.75% for the sukuk and around 8% for the 10-year notes.

The deal would be the first sub-investment grade issuance from the Gulf since a massive sell-off of the region’s debt in the wake of a historic crash in oil prices and the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Decent books with more than $5 billion before the U.S. is even in. I think they’ll do $2 billion-$3 billion in total and price the 10-year at 7.5%,” a fund manager said.

A fixed income strategist said he expected Bahrain to raise around $2.5 billion in total with the deal, which is expected to close later on Thursday.

A banking source close to the deal said he expected the sukuk’s pricing to tighten to as low as 6.25%.

The small oil producer, which was bailed out in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from its wealthy Gulf neighbours to avoid a credit crunch, needs to bolster its finances to plug its budget deficit.

In a presentation for investors seen by Reuters, Bahrain said it expects a deficit of 4% of GDP this year, down from 4.7% last year.

Bahrain hired Bank ABC, Gulf International Bank, HSBC , JPMorgan, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal, sources have said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Yousef Saba; Editing by Tom Hogue and Hugh Lawson)