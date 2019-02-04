REFILE--Bahrain's budget deficit down 35 pct in 2018 year/year

(Refiles to add story slug, remove extraneous words in headline)

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s budget deficit dropped 35 percent in 2018 compared to a year earlier, the finance minister said on Monday. Bahrain’s finances have been hit hard by a slump in oil prices in 2014 and it has been struggling to cut government spending while avoiding public anger over austerity measures.

Bahrain released a 33-page fiscal plan last year after signing an agreement with its Gulf neighbours to fix its debt-burdened finances and abolish its budget deficit by 2022. Manama had projected a $3.5 billion budget deficit in 2018. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Stephen Kalin, Editing by Angus MacSwan)