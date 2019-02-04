Bonds News
February 4, 2019 / 6:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE--Bahrain's budget deficit down 35 pct in 2018 year/year

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add story slug, remove extraneous words in headline)

CAIRO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s budget deficit dropped 35 percent in 2018 compared to a year earlier, the finance minister said on Monday. Bahrain’s finances have been hit hard by a slump in oil prices in 2014 and it has been struggling to cut government spending while avoiding public anger over austerity measures.

Bahrain released a 33-page fiscal plan last year after signing an agreement with its Gulf neighbours to fix its debt-burdened finances and abolish its budget deficit by 2022. Manama had projected a $3.5 billion budget deficit in 2018. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Stephen Kalin, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below