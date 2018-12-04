Bahrain appoints cabinet with new finance minister after parliament vote

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s king re-appointed Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa as prime minister on Tuesday who formed a cabinet with a new finance minister but no other changes to key portfolios.

The cabinet had tendered its resignation on Sunday to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as required by law after parliamentary elections in the Gulf Arab state.

Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa replaced Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Khalifa as finance minister, according to a statement carried by the state Bahrain News Agency. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)