Bahrain has sent clear message on how it is dealing with deficit - c.bank governor

MANAMA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain has sent a clear message to the market on how it will deal with its budget deficit and public debt under a fiscal balance programme, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

“Now we are entering a new phase where we have set the goals clearly on addressing the budget deficit, the public debt and introducing some revenue enhancing measures,” Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj said at a finance conference in Manama.

Bahrain last year embarked on a series of fiscal reforms linked to a $10 billion aid package from its Gulf allies Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to help it avert a debt crisis. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Lisa Barrington; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Liffey)