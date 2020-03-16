Energy
March 16, 2020

Bahrain central bank cuts key rates by 75 bps

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank cut its key interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Monday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve, which slashed its rates to near zero a day earlier to bolster the economy as the coronavirus epidemic spreads.

The Central Bank of Bahrain cut its interest rates on overnight, one-week and one-month deposits by 75 bps to 0.75%, 1.00% and 1.45% respectively. It cut its lending rate by the same level to 1.7% from 2.45%.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens

