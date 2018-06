DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain is committed to keeping its currency pegged to the dollar, its central bank said on Tuesday, after the dinar fell in the spot market to a 17-year low because of concern about the country’s rising public debt.

“The Central Bank ...has no plans to alter the Bahraini dinar’s value,” it said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)