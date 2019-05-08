Financials
Bahrain considers new international bond issue - sources

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain has met investors to discuss a potential international bond sale this year which would be its first since it received a $10 billion bailout from its Gulf allies last year to avert a potential credit crunch, sources familiar with the matter said.

Government representatives met investors in a so-called non-deal roadshow, which is a series of investor meetings not tied to a specific transaction, the sources said.

Bahrain’s Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alison Williams)

