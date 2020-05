DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s fiscal deficit is seen widening to 12% of GDP this year from 4.6% in 2019, largely due to lower oil prices, S&P Global Ratings said on Saturday.

S&P said it expected the small Gulf country’s economy to contract by 5 percent in 2020. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)