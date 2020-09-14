Bahrain to pay utility bills, postpone loan repayments in coronavirus response

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s government will pay citizens’ utility bills for three months and banks will be encouraged to postpone loan repayments for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic until the end of the year, Bahrain’s cabinet decided on Monday.

The cabinet directed the central bank to encourage banks to postpone loan repayments by those impacted by the pandemic until the year-end, state news agency BNA said.

It should be done in a way that “does not affect banks’ liquidity and financial solvency,” BNA said, reporting the result of a weekly cabinet session.

Electricity, water and municipal fees bills will be covered from October for three months.

The small Gulf state was bailed out in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from wealthy Gulf neighbours to avoid a credit crunch. The International Monetary Fund has said it expects Bahrain’s fiscal deficit to jump to 15.7% of gross domestic product this year from 10.6% in 2019.