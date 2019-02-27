Bahrain finmin: looking at reducing expenditure, increasing revenues

MANAMA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain is looking at reducing its expenditure while increasing its revenues and will go to the market for financing needs on an opportunistic basis, the Gulf state’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“We need to ensure three things: that there is a reduction of operational expenditure, an increase of revenues - non-oil revenues in particular - and ensuring all our spending on subsidies is directed towards citizens,” Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa told a finance conference. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Davide Barbuscia Editing by Shri Navaratnam)