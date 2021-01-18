Bahrain says it attracted $885 million in investment in 2020 - statement

FILE PHOTO: General view of Bahrain Financial Harbour is seen during early evening hours in Manama, Bahrain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

RIYADH (Reuters) - Bahrain attracted $885 million in direct investment in 2020 through new companies setting up and expanding in the kingdom, the country’s investment agency said in a statement on Monday.

Bahrain Economic Development Board said local, regional and international investors had launched operations and invested in sectors including financial services, manufacturing, logistics services and tourism.