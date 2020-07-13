UPDATE 1-Bahrain adds $470 mln in expenditures to 2020 budget for coronavirus impact- BNA

Healthcare
DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain will add 177 million dinars ($470 million) to its 2020 state budget in emergency expenditures arising from fighting the new coronavirus pandemic, state news agency BNA said on Monday, reporting a royal decree.

The small oil producing Gulf state was bailed out in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from wealthy Gulf neighbours to avoid a credit crunch and has been working to plug its budget deficit.

Bahrain has reported just under 33,000 cases of infection with the coronavirus and 108 deaths.

$1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra

