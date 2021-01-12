MOU to establish an American trade zone in Bahrain: BNA

FILE PHOTO: Saudi and other Gulf countries cars line up during rush hour as they arrive at the Bahrain Immigration check point at King Fahd Causeway, a bridge connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, at Bahrain Saudi border, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahraini minister of industry, commerce and tourism and the U.S. secretary of commerce signed on Tuesday a MOU to establish an American trade zone in Bahrain to boost U.S.-Bahraini trade, the Bahraini state news agency reported.

The trade zone will be promoted as a regional center for trade, manufacturing, logistics and distribution between American companies in Bahrain and the rest of the GCC countries, BNA said.

The zone will also allow American companies in Bahrain to operate goods exchange activities and will facilitate exports operations through Khalifa bin Salman port, Bahrain International Airport and King Fahd Causeway or through any other future ports in the Kingdom.