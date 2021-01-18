Bahrain says it attracted $885 million in investment in 2020 - statement

RIYADH (Reuters) - Bahrain attracted $885 million in direct investment in 2020 through new companies setting up and expanding in the kingdom, the country’s investment agency said in a statement on Monday.
Bahrain Economic Development Board said local, regional and international investors had launched operations and invested in sectors including financial services, manufacturing, logistics services and tourism.
Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely
