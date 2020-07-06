Bahrain's GDP growth rates down by 1.1% in Q1 Y/Y - BNA

CAIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s GDP growth rates down by 1.1 percent in Q1 on an annual basis, state news agency (BNA) reported on Monday citing a finance ministry report.

“The report showed that the economic performance witnessed growth at the beginning of the year before being impacted in March by the exceptional circumstances witnessed by Bahrain and the world at large due to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting the overall performance of the economy in the first quarter,” BNA added. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Samar Hassan; Editing by Sandra Maler)