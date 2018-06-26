FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 7:34 PM / in 37 minutes

Gulf states to announce measures to support Bahrain public finances -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will announce soon an integrated program to support Bahrain’s economic reforms and its fiscal stability, a joint statement from the three Gulf states said on Tuesday.

The three wealthy Gulf states said they are in talks with the authorities of Bahrain to enhance the financial stability of the Kingdom.

“(The talks are) to confirm their commitment to consider all options to support the kingdom of Bahrain and to finalise an integrated program that will soon be announced to enable the kingdom of Bahrain to support its economic reforms and fiscal stability,” the statement sent to Reuters said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi Editing by Alison Williams)

