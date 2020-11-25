Chevron, Bahrain's Oil and Gas Holding Co sign joint study agreement

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding Co and Chevron Middle East have signed an agreement to conduct a joint study assessing future demand for gas in the kingdom and identify potential sources of supply, state news agency BNA reported on Wednesday.
BNA also reported that the Bahrain’s oil minister welcomed the agreement, saying it would support the kingdom’s efforts to develop the LNG sector.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Goodman
