DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s real gross domestic product grew 0.8% in Q2 year-on-year, according to preliminary data, the ministry of finance said in a statement on Monday.

The growth was driven by the non-oil sector which was up 1.2% from the previous year, the ministry said.

Bahrain’s total GDP in Q2 stood at 3.2 billion dinar ($8.49 billion) according to the preliminary data.