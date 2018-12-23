Market News
December 23, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bahrain's annual GDP growth slows to 1.6 pct in Q3

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s annual growth in gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, slowed in the third quarter of this year as both the oil and non-oil sectors lost momentum, the government’s statistics website showed on Sunday.

GDP grew 1.6 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter, slowing from 2.5 percent in the second quarter. The oil sector shrank 1.5 percent in the third quarter, while the non-oil sector grew 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below