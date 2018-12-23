Bahrain's annual GDP growth slows to 1.6 pct in Q3

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s annual growth in gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, slowed in the third quarter of this year as both the oil and non-oil sectors lost momentum, the government’s statistics website showed on Sunday.

GDP grew 1.6 percent from a year earlier in the third quarter, slowing from 2.5 percent in the second quarter. The oil sector shrank 1.5 percent in the third quarter, while the non-oil sector grew 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)