January 13, 2020 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bahrain's GFH hires banks to market five-year dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group has hired Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to act as global coordinators and joint lead managers for the issuance of five-year dollar sukuk, or Islamic bonds.

The banks will market the bonds through a series of meetings starting on Jan. 15 in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and London, a term sheet seen by Reuters said.

Emirates NBD Capital, KAMCO Investment, Mashreqbank, SHUAA Capital and Warba Bank will also serve as joint lead managers. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey)

