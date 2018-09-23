Bahrain August inflation slows on gentler food price rise

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released the following August consumer price data. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 08/18 07/18 08/17 pct change month/month -0.4 0.2 0.3 pct change year/year 1.9 2.7 2.0 NOTE: Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier in August. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent, gained 0.9 percent, slowing from a 2.5 percent rise in July. Transport prices jumped 8.3 percent after a hike of domestic gasoline prices in early January. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)