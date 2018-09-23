FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 23, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bahrain August inflation slows on gentler food price rise

1 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain's statistics office released the
following August consumer price data.
        
 BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION     08/18     07/18     08/17     
  pct change month/month        -0.4       0.2       0.3
  pct change year/year           1.9       2.7       2.0
     
    NOTE: Housing and utility costs, which account for 24
percent of consumer expenses, rose 1.2 percent from a year
earlier in August. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages,
which account for 16 percent, gained 0.9 percent, slowing from a
2.5 percent rise in July. Transport prices jumped 8.3 percent
after a hike of domestic gasoline prices in early January.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.