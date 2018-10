DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank has approved an initial public offering (IPO) by APM Terminals Bahrain, a port operator, it said.

The company plans to list shares equivalent to 20 percent of its issued share capital.

APM Terminals said this month it had appointed Bahrain’s SICO, an asset manager and investment bank, to arrange the IPO. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Edmund Blair)