Bahrain's Gulf Air signs five aviation deals during Israel visit

FILE PHOTO: A Gulf Air Airbus A321 aircraft prepares to take off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Bahrain’s national airline Gulf Air signed five agreements with Israeli entities during a Bahraini trade visit in the past week to Israel, Gulf Air said on Wednesday.

The small Gulf state of Bahrain and Israel formalised ties in September.

Gulf Air and Israeli carrier El Al signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday.

Gulf Air also reached an accord with TAL Aviation Group, a travel representation company, to represent the airline in Israel.

The Bahraini airline concluded an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Aviation Group for maintenance of Gulf Air planes landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

Gulf Air also signed an agreement with Q.A.S. Israel Ltd for ground handling, cargo and other airport services.

Finally Gulf Air and Newrest Israel signed an agreement for on-board catering, the statement said.