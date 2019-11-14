Bahrain LNG terminal to start operations by year-end - Teekay

* Start-up delayed at least twice

* “Good progress” made on the terminal - CEO

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal is now expected to start operations by year-end, Teekay LNG Partners said in its quarterly financial results, later than initially expected.

The start-up of the terminal had been delayed at least twice, with the last start-up date said to be in the third quarter of the year.

Teekay, which owns a share in the terminal, did not mention the reason for the delay. Chief Executive Mark Kremin said “good progress” had been made on the terminal, however, with the start-up now expected before end of the year.

Teekay has a 30% share in the Bahrain LNG joint venture, which owns the LNG receiving and regasification terminal under construction in Bahrain. Other shareholders include the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) of Bahrain, Samsung Construction and Trading and the Gulf Investment Corp.

The terminal will house a floating storage unit (FSU), an offshore LNG receiving jetty and breakwater, a regasification platform, subsea gas pipelines from the platform to shore, an onshore gas receiving facility, and an onshore nitrogen production facility, according to the Bahrain LNG website.

The FSU, the Bahrain Spirit, is currently anchored in Bahrain anchorage, Refinitiv shiptracking data showed. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Uttaresh.V)