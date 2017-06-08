Bahrain central bank's net foreign assets jump in March

June 8 (Reuters) - Bahrain's central bank released the following money supply and banking data for March, showing its net foreign assets rose sharply after falling for an extended period because of low oil prices. It was the first year-on-year increase in the assets since mid-2015. The central bank did not give an explanation for the rise. The government raised $600 million with a tap of its 2028 international bond in late February, but it was not clear whether this contributed to net assets, and the amount raised was in any case too small to explain the entire increase. BAHRAIN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 1.6 -0.6 5.7 M2 change yr/yr 1.6 1.6 2.7 M2-M1 change yr/yr 1.6 2.8 1.2 Private sector credit yr/yr 0.6 -0.4 3.3 BAHRAIN C.BANK NET FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 1.054 0.648 0.886 change yr/yr (pct) 19.0 -26.0 -53.2 NOTE. Percentages are calculated by Reuters from official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)