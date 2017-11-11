FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia tightens security after Bahrain pipeline blast
November 11, 2017 / 3:54 PM / in an hour

Saudi Arabia tightens security after Bahrain pipeline blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said pumping to Bahrain had been suspended and the kingdom was stepping up security precautions at its own facilities after its Gulf island neighbour blamed “terrorism” linked to Iran for an oil pipeline blast.

Iran denies any role in unrest in Bahrain, host to the U.S. Fifth Fleet and a key Western ally, which has for years grappled with protests and sporadic violence.

“The attack on the pipeline ... was followed by the suspension of the pumping of oil to the State of Bahrain,” the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources said.

“The Ministry of Energy also confirmed that it has increased its security precautions at all its facilities, and that all these facilities enjoy the highest levels of protection and safety,” it added in a statement. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Noah Browning; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
