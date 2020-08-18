Bahraini PM, 84, has passed routine medical test - BNA

CAIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, 84, has passed a regular medical examination, the state news agency BNA said on Tuesday.

The prime minister’s office said on Twitter on Saturday that Khalifa had left the country on a private visit abroad but gave no reason. His current whereabouts are not known.

Earlier this year Khalifa spent time in Germany for unspecified medical treatment, returning to Bahrain in March. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Gareth Jones)