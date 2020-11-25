Qatar coastguard stops two Bahraini vessels - Bahrain ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s interior ministry said on Wednesday that three Qatari coastguard vessels had stopped two Bahraini coastguard vessels that were taking part in a maritime exercise.

The Bahraini vessels were then let go, the ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain considered it “an act inconsistent” with a security agreement between the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the ministry said. It said it would notify the GCC and hoped the incident would not be repeated.