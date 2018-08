DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain plans to seek bids to build a metro railway system in the fourth quarter of 2019, the newspaper al-Ayam reported on its website on Monday, citing a transport ministry official who estimated the project cost at $1 billion to $2 billion.

The government may seek private investments to partially fund the project, Abdul Rahman al-Janahi, an advisor to the transport minister, told the Bahraini newspaper.